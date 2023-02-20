Ad
The war has caused the number of subscriptions and ad sales to plummet and affected the safety costs related to reporting, leaving many Ukrainian outlets dependent on international support and donations to keep publishing (Photo: Screengrab/Committee to Protect Journalists)

For Ukrainian journalists, the biggest challenge is yet to come

by Roman Shutov, Copenhagen,

The Ukraine war is a year old this week — and the day the guns finally go silent, will be the day that will mark the beginning of the most challenging and democratically significant story Ukrainian journalists have ever covered.

I recently spoke with Anastasiia Rudenko, editor-in-chief of The Eastern Variant, a local media outlet that previously operated in eastern Ukraine. She is keenly aware of what lies ahead for ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Roman Shutov is a strategic adviser to International Media Support, a media development organisation based in Copenhagen with programmes in 26 countries across Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Shutov is a Ukrainian researcher specialising in Russian propaganda in the Eastern Europe and Western Balkans.

