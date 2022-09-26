Ad
Giorgia Meloni struck a conciliatory note after her victory on Sunday night (Photo: fratelli-italia.it)

'Grazie Italia': Far-right wins power in Rome

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A far-right bloc, led by former fascist Georgia Meloni, barrelled to victory in Italian elections on Sunday (25 September) with up to 45 percent of the vote.

"Grazie Italia" said Meloni on a small banner held up for cameras. "This is a night of pride for Brothers of Italy", she said, referring to her party, which also scooped the most votes inside the right-wing bloc, putting her in line to be prime minister.

The left-wing bloc of outgoing leader Mario Draghi came second with som...

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

