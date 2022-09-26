'Grazie Italia': Far-right wins power in Rome

A far-right bloc, led by former fascist Georgia Meloni, barrelled to victory in Italian elections on Sunday (25 September) with up to 45 percent of the vote.

"Grazie Italia" said Meloni on a small banner held up for cameras. "This is a night of pride for Brothers of Italy", she said, referring to her party, which also scooped the most votes inside the right-wing bloc, putting her in line to be prime minister.

The left-wing bloc of outgoing leader Mario Draghi came second with som...