Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi spoke by video-link (Photo: nato.int)

China backs shutting Ukraine out of Nato

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

China on Saturday supported shutting the door on Nato membership for Ukraine as that country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a strong appeal to keep it open, amid the threat of an attack by Russia.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Saturday (19 February) that the growth of Nato had helped to inflame the crisis in what amounted to a full-throated endorsement of Kremlin priorities.

"If there's a persistent eastern expansion [of Na...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

