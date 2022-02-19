China backs shutting Ukraine out of Nato

China on Saturday supported shutting the door on Nato membership for Ukraine as that country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a strong appeal to keep it open, amid the threat of an attack by Russia.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Saturday (19 February) that the growth of Nato had helped to inflame the crisis in what amounted to a full-throated endorsement of Kremlin priorities.

"If there's a persistent eastern expansion [of Na...