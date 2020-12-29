Ad
euobserver
In September, Chinese president Xi Jinping (top left) and EU leaders held talks online, including European Council president Charles Michel, German chancellor Angela Merkel (bottom left) and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU edges closer to China investment deal, irking US

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU and China are edging closer to a long-sought investment deal which would give European firms better access and protection in the Chinese market, but is bound to irk the new US administration.

The EU Commission, on Monday (28 December), briefed the 27 EU ambassadors in Brussels on the latest progress in talks, which have been going on since 2014.

And none of the envoys raised any objections to going ahead, which meant an announcement on the deal could come as early as this ...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan

In September, Chinese president Xi Jinping (top left) and EU leaders held talks online, including European Council president Charles Michel, German chancellor Angela Merkel (bottom left) and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

