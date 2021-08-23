Computer says No: How the EU's AI laws cause new injustice

When Roger Derikx applied for childcare benefits, he thought he would be receiving money — not losing it.

Derikx, 46 years old, was asked to repay the Dutch government €68,000. The problem: he was never told why he had to return the benefits, to which he was entitled. Authorities repossessed his car, and took a 40 percent cut of his salary for years.

"You have two little children, and you want to give them everything," Derikx said, "but every time they ask something, you have to s...