euobserver
Big Tech companies pushing for self-regulation, while their algorithms create new injustice in European public services (Photo: Sacha Fernandez)

Investigation

Computer says No: How the EU's AI laws cause new injustice

Rule of Law
Investigations
by Alina Yanchur, Camille Schyns, Greta Rosén Fondahn, Sarah Pilz, Brussels,

When Roger Derikx applied for childcare benefits, he thought he would be receiving money — not losing it.

Derikx, 46 years old, was asked to repay the Dutch government €68,000. The problem: he was never told why he had to return the benefits, to which he was entitled. Authorities repossessed his car, and took a 40 percent cut of his salary for years.

"You have two little children, and you want to give them everything," Derikx said, "but every time they ask something, you have to s...

Author Bio

Alina Yanchur, Camille Schyns, Greta Rosén Fondahn and Sarah Pilz are freelance investigative journalists.

This is the first of a two-part investigation into the lobbying on the landmark EU proposal to regulate artificial intelligence, which leaves the door open to widespread use of the technology in the public sector.

