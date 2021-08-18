Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell: The EU's focus is on getting European nationals and an estimated 400 Afghans out of the Taliban-controlled country (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU to talk to Taliban to prevent 'migratory disaster'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU will engage in dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent a "humanitarian and potential migratory disaster", the bloc's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday (17 August) after an emergency video conference of 27 member states' foreign ministers.

Borrell also said the focus of any dialogue would be to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a hub for foreign terrorists.

"We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul, whatever they are. The Taliban have ...

