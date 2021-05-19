Watchdog probes 100 'revolving doors' cases at EU Commission

The EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has launched a major inquiry into how the European Commission handles cases in which EU officials move on to take private-sector jobs.
This phenomenon, dubbed 'revolving doors', creates a risk of conflicts of interest as EU staff's previous status, contacts and insider knowledge can benefit their new employers.
In this new i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.