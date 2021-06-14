Ad
US president Joe Biden in March joined EU leaders' summit online. He will be in Brussels now for the EU-US summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Biden in Brussels, recovery package underway This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A formal relaunching of EU and US relations in the post-Trump era is scheduled for Tuesday (15 June), when US president Joe Biden will be in Brussels.

The most senior EU officials already met Biden at the G7 summit last week in the UK, but this will be a dedicated EU-US summit.

Biden joined, in March, a video conference of EU leaders online, but that was more of an informal discussion rather than anything heavy on substance.

The EU and the US are set to commit at the to e...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

