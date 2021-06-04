'There are no clean countries', EU chief prosecutor says

Laura Kövesi knows a lot about fighting fraud and corruption in hostile conditions.

She served as Romania's chief prosecutor at the anti-corruption directorate from 2013 until she was forced out from her office in 2018 by the then justice minister.

While in office, she brought ex-prime ministers, former ministers, MPs, and mayors to justice.

The 48-year-old Kövesi was also the first woman and the youngest prosecutor general in Romania's history.

She was so effective, ...