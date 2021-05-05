Ad
Since the failed coup against Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016, at least 180 media outlets have been shut down and scores of journalists have been jailed on baseless "terrorism offences" - many charged as a result of posts they have shared on Twitter (Photo: Flickr)

Is Turkey's crackdown on journalists starting to crack?

by Stefan Simanowitz, London,

"Accusing journalists of aiding terrorists because they do not toe the regime's line is the first step to a totalitarian state," journalist Sue Turton told me a few years ago.

Turton - the force behind the #FreeAJStaff campaign which helped release three Al Jazeera journalists jailed in Egypt in 2013 – was offering thoughts on how to secure the release of more than 100 journali...

