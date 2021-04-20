No trolling: EU launches platform to hear citizens' views

Within hours of its launch on Monday (19 April), dozens of ideas had already been uploaded to the EU's Conference on the Future of Europe platform, part of the bloc's latest soul-searching exercise.
The conference, which has been thrown off-track by the pandemic and then by an intra-institutional fight over the leadership of the exercise, will officially kick off on 9 May - but EU citizens can already start the debate online.
The aim is ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
