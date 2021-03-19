Ad
euobserver
The Swiss ban follows similar restrictions on public veiling in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, and the Netherlands, all of which have in place full or partial restrictions on the veil (Photo: miss_ohara)

Swiss vote to ban burqas increases risk of extremism

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Nilay Saiya, Singapore,

By a slim margin, citizens of Switzerland voted earlier this month (7 March) to prohibit Muslim women from wearing Islamic face coverings such as the niqab and burqa in public.

The Swiss ban follows similar restrictions on public veiling in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, and the Netherlands, all of which have in place full or partial restrictions on the veil.

While laws against face coverings in these countries do not mention Islam or Islamic headgear by name in or...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nilay Saiya is assistant professor of public policy and global affairs at Nanyang Technological University and a senior fellow with the Religious Freedom Institute. He is author of the book Weapon of Peace: How Religious Liberty Combats Terrorism (Cambridge University Press, 2018).

Related articles

France shuts oldest reactor amid Macron climate pledges
'Sobering' poll finds European support for Trump's Muslim ban
Meghan Markle, royal racism and the 'European Way of Life'
The Swiss ban follows similar restrictions on public veiling in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, and the Netherlands, all of which have in place full or partial restrictions on the veil (Photo: miss_ohara)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Nilay Saiya is assistant professor of public policy and global affairs at Nanyang Technological University and a senior fellow with the Religious Freedom Institute. He is author of the book Weapon of Peace: How Religious Liberty Combats Terrorism (Cambridge University Press, 2018).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections