Swiss vote to ban burqas increases risk of extremism

By a slim margin, citizens of Switzerland voted earlier this month (7 March) to prohibit Muslim women from wearing Islamic face coverings such as the niqab and burqa in public.

The Swiss ban follows similar restrictions on public veiling in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, and the Netherlands, all of which have in place full or partial restrictions on the veil.

While laws against face coverings in these countries do not mention Islam or Islamic headgear by name in or...