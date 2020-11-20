Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

New EU sanctions to hit Belarusian oligarchs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Regime-linked Belarusian firms and tycoons are to face new sanctions, while meetings with Belarusian officials are being cut to a bare minimum, the EU has said.

"These sanctions should go not only to individuals [officials], but also to entrepreneurs and firms," EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Thursday (19 November), after speaking with foreign ministers by video-link.

The visa-bans and asset-freezes will be designed to "disrupt their [the firms'] nor...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

