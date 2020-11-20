New EU sanctions to hit Belarusian oligarchs

Regime-linked Belarusian firms and tycoons are to face new sanctions, while meetings with Belarusian officials are being cut to a bare minimum, the EU has said.

"These sanctions should go not only to individuals [officials], but also to entrepreneurs and firms," EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Thursday (19 November), after speaking with foreign ministers by video-link.

The visa-bans and asset-freezes will be designed to "disrupt their [the firms'] nor...