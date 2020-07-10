If EU wants rule of law in China, it must help 'dissident' lawyers

The National Security Law which was imposed on Hong Kong on 1 July violates Hong Kong law, the Chinese constitution, and at least two UN treaties.
It is a fatal blow for the rule of law – so much so that even chambers of commerce are getting concerned, and institutional investors are re-considering ri...
Sarah M Brooks is Asia advocate at the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR), an NGO based in Switzerland dedicated to supporting and empowering human rights defenders and their communities. Judith Lichtenberg is a member of the board of Lawyers for Lawyers, an independent, non-profit lawyers' organisation based in the Netherlands committed to upholding a free and independent legal profession worldwide.
