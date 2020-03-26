Ad
Germany could face a shortage of about 300,000 seasonal workers who enter the country every year to help with fruit and vegetable harvests, as the EU's biggest economy announced on Wednesday a complete ban on foreign seasonal workers (Photo: Gia Abdaladze / World Bank)

Coronavirus threat to EU farm seasonal workers

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The restrictive measures taken by many member states to respond to the coronavirus outbreak make it difficult for EU farmers to either plant or harvest products - which is disrupting the sector across the continent.

EU agriculture and fisheries ministers agreed during a videoconference held on Wednesday (25 March) that the coronavirus crisis presents a new challenge for the agri-food industry that requires a coordinated response.

"The ministers today called upon the [European] Com...

