Coronavirus threat to EU farm seasonal workers

The restrictive measures taken by many member states to respond to the coronavirus outbreak make it difficult for EU farmers to either plant or harvest products - which is disrupting the sector across the continent.
EU agriculture and fisheries ministers agreed during a videoconference held on Wednesday (25 March) that the coronavirus crisis presents a new challenge for the agri-food industry that requires a coordinated response.
"The ministers today called upon the [European] Com...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
