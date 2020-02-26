Ad
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said trust will be key for successful negotiations (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU won't accept UK trade deal 'at any price', Barnier warns

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU affairs ministers on Tuesday adopted the bloc's negotiating position on the future trade talks with the UK, warning London it will need need to mirror EU rules to access the bloc's single market.

"We are ready to start this new stage," the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said after the meeting, but also warned "We will not conclude an agreement at any price."

London is expected to outl...

