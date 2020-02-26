EU won't accept UK trade deal 'at any price', Barnier warns

EU affairs ministers on Tuesday adopted the bloc's negotiating position on the future trade talks with the UK, warning London it will need need to mirror EU rules to access the bloc's single market.
"We are ready to start this new stage," the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said after the meeting, but also warned "We will not conclude an agreement at any price."
London is expected to outl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.