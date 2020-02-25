Ad
euobserver
Czech prime minister Andrej Babis (l), Hungary's Viktor Orban, and Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki at last week's Brussel summit. While Orban and Morawiecki face an Article 7 procedure, an EU audit found conflicts of interest for Babis to answer (Photo: Council of the European Union)

MEPs complain of 'no action' on Hungary and Poland

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Leaders of five groups in the EU Parliament have told member states in a letter to act on the sanctions procedures on Poland and Hungary - which have been dragging on for years.

The letter was sent on Friday (21 February) - and revealed on Monday - to EU Council president Charles Michel and Croatia'a EU affairs state secretary, Andreja Metelko-Zgombic whose country holds the rotating presidency of the bloc.

In the letter, the MEPs expressed "deep concerns over the serious lack of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link
Hungary claims EU 'witch-hunt' over rule of law hearing
Poland risks leaving EU with new judges law, Tusk warns
Polish rule of law crisis at point of no return
Czech prime minister Andrej Babis (l), Hungary's Viktor Orban, and Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki at last week's Brussel summit. While Orban and Morawiecki face an Article 7 procedure, an EU audit found conflicts of interest for Babis to answer (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections