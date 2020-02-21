How big is Germany's far-right problem?

The Hanau shooting showed that "the threat posed by right-wing extremism, antisemitism, and racism in Germany is very high," German interior minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday (21 February).
He called it "a clearly racially-motivated terror attack" that left "a trail of blood ... in our country".
It was the third far-right killing in Germany since last June, he noted.
And the threats kept multiplying, he said.
"Just last week, we arrested 12 suspected right-wing ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
