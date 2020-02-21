How big is Germany's far-right problem?

The Hanau shooting showed that "the threat posed by right-wing extremism, antisemitism, and racism in Germany is very high," German interior minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday (21 February).

He called it "a clearly racially-motivated terror attack" that left "a trail of blood ... in our country".

It was the third far-right killing in Germany since last June, he noted.

And the threats kept multiplying, he said.

"Just last week, we arrested 12 suspected right-wing ...