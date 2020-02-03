Ad
The report indicates that a rapid change in climate change policies from 2025 could cause sharp changes in oil pricing, wiping out assumed values (Photo: stuartpilbrow)

Risk of 'stranded assets' from 2025, new oil report warns

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The lack of urgency in setting new regulations to drive climate action is likely to result in a "forceful, abrupt, and disorderly" policy response from 2025 that will seriously hit the fossil-fuel industry, a new report has warned.

"We do not know when or how an inevitable policy response will come, which makes it hard for companies to plan," said Andrew Grant, senior analyst and author of the report of the financial think ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

