Ad
euobserver
French president Macron (r) met with central European leaders ahead of the informal summit. Macron named Margrethe Vestager, Michel Barnier, and Frans Timmermans as possible commission presidents - but left out Manfred Weber (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Battle lines are emerging among EU heads of government on who should lead the EU's executive after the European election that has diminished the traditional centrist majority parties' power.

EU leaders on Tuesday evening (28 May) in Brussels have their first face-to-face discussions on the elections results and who should run the top EU institutions, including the European commission, for the next five years.

German chancellor Angela Merkel, the heavyweight in Europe's centre-ri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted
Populists' EU breakthrough fails, greens and liberals gain
Key takeaways from the European elections
Timmermans calls for left-wing coalition at debate
French president Macron (r) met with central European leaders ahead of the informal summit. Macron named Margrethe Vestager, Michel Barnier, and Frans Timmermans as possible commission presidents - but left out Manfred Weber (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections