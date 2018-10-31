Ad
'Iranians have also performed activities in other European countries. Therefore, a strong European signal is needed,' warned Denmark's prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (m) (Photo: Sara Johannessen / norden)

Foreign investments spark security fears among Nordic leaders

EU & the World
Nordics
by Lisbeth Kirk, Oslo,

"China is not the 'only' country - but it is one of the strongest," said Norway's prime minister Erna Solberg, following a meeting in Oslo on Wednesday (31 October) where leaders of five Nordic countries prime ministers agreed to increase scrutiny of foreign investments.

But is not only Chinese investment that are of concern. Investments from countries that do not have a security cooperation with the Nordic states are also seen as problematic.

"If you don't have a security coopera...

