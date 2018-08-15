Ad
'We need to show that society is always stronger than the criminals,' prime minister Stefan Lofven said. (Photo: Mikael Sjoberg/Government Offices of Sweden)

Burned cars fuel Swedish election debate

by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

"What the heck are you doing?" Sweden's prime minister asked on Tuesday (14 August), after up to 100 cars had been set on fire by young, masked men in several south-western Swedish cities during the night.

Social Democrat prime minister Stefan Lofven also called for more resources for the police and tougher criminal punishment during the first big TV debate among party leaders held on Tuesday evening.

