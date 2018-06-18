Ad
Orban tells EPP the group should follow his and Austrian PM Sebastian Kurz's example (Photo: Bundeskanzleramt)

Orban to EPP: turn 'Christian democratic' or face challenge

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's premier Viktor Orban hinted that he "could" set up a "successful, anti-immigration" pan-European party ahead of European elections next year - unless the European People's Party (EPP) leans back towards his stance of "Christian democratic roots."

Orban's ruling Fidesz is a member of the centre-right EPP, the largest faction within the European Parliament. The EPP has been regularly urged to kick its Hungarian member out due to Fidesz's crackdown on the media and civil society...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

