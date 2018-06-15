European People's Party faces moment of truth over Hungary

Last week, the European People's Party (EPP) had a chance to stand up for its values and those of the European Union. But instead, it ducked the issue.

The umbrella group of center-right and Christian democrat parties in European institutions came together first in Warsaw and then in Munich. The elephant in the room? The conduct of its most renegade party member, Hungary's Fidesz.

A year earlier, the EPP leadership had warned Fidesz's leader and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orb...