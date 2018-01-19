Ad
The new tranche would add up to the €40.2 billion already disbursed since August 2015 (Photo: Odysseas Gp)

EU to lend Greece up to €7bn more next week

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece could obtain the green light for €6 billion to €7 billion of new credit at next Monday's (22 January) Eurogroup meeting.

The decision on the next bailout tranche will be taken after eurozone finance ministers assess the latest measures adopted by Greek authorities, according to an EU official.

On Monday, the Greek parliament backed a 1,500-page package of reforms required by the country's creditors.

The package included provisions to make strikes more difficult, to c...

