Education commissioner Navracsics said school students should have 'at least one entrepreneurial experience before they leave compulsory education, in primary or secondary schools' (Photo: Pixabay)

EU wants 'entrepreneurship' in education systems

by Caterina Tani, Brussels,

The European Commission said on Wednesday (17 January) that pupils' education has to be improved through work experiences while at school, a wider knowledge of the European Union and better digital skills.

These proposals are part of a wider EU strategy that concerns the future of citizens' education.

Pupils don't have the right attitudes "to face a volatile job markets and fast changing societies," EU education commissioner Tibor Navracsics warned.

That is why they shoul...

