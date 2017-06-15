MEPs snub Pacific leader, but strengthen climate measures

President Hilda Heine of the climate-threatened Marshall Islands appealed to the EU to increase the fight against climate change, but only around 7 percent of MEPs turned up to listen.

The Marshall Islands, an archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, is one of the inhabited places most vulnerable to climate change in the world – several speakers on Wednesday called the nation the “front line” of climate change.

“Some people … think it is impossible to achieve the goals in Paris. That is ...