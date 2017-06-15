Ad
euobserver
President Hilda Heine (l) spoke about the devastating effects of climate change on her country, but few MEPs showed up to listen in person (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs snub Pacific leader, but strengthen climate measures

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

President Hilda Heine of the climate-threatened Marshall Islands appealed to the EU to increase the fight against climate change, but only around 7 percent of MEPs turned up to listen.

The Marshall Islands, an archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, is one of the inhabited places most vulnerable to climate change in the world – several speakers on Wednesday called the nation the “front line” of climate change.

“Some people … think it is impossible to achieve the goals in Paris. That is ...

EU Political

President Hilda Heine (l) spoke about the devastating effects of climate change on her country, but few MEPs showed up to listen in person (Photo: European Parliament)

Latest News

