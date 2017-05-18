Macedonia sticks with EU despite Russian offer

Macedonia appears to have turned the corner on a political crisis that recently saw thugs storm parliament and beat up MPs.

Gjorge Ivanov, its president, gave opposition leader Zoran Zaev the legal mandate to form a coalition government with two ethnic Albanian parties on Wednesday (17 May).

“The obstacles for awarding the mandate for a new Macedonian government have been removed”, Ivanov said on TV.

In return, Zaev, who still had a nasty head wound from last month’s parlia...