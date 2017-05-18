Macedonia sticks with EU despite Russian offer

Macedonia appears to have turned the corner on a political crisis that recently saw thugs storm parliament and beat up MPs.
Gjorge Ivanov, its president, gave opposition leader Zoran Zaev the legal mandate to form a coalition government with two ethnic Albanian parties on Wednesday (17 May).
“The obstacles for awarding the mandate for a new Macedonian government have been removed”, Ivanov said on TV.
In return, Zaev, who still had a nasty head wound from last month’s parlia...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
