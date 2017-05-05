Ad
euobserver
Boarding procedure to deport a migrant from Italy to Nigeria. (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Investigation

Skyrocketing costs for returning EU migrants

Migration
Investigations
by Matteo Civillini and Lorenzo Bagnoli, Brussels,

The EU is spending millions forcibly sending people back to their home countries with one case costing up to €90,000 per head.

An EUobserver probe of some 100 joint return flights coordinated by the EU's border agency, Frontex, has revealed some startling facts.

The researched cases date from the start of 2015 to October 2016, with the numbers indicating huge costs for returning the thousands of migrants residing in European countries.

It has been calculated that, on average...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationInvestigationsInvestigation

Related articles

EU stands aside as Hungary detains migrants
EU funds for Sudan may worsen fate of refugees
Austria wants out of EU migrant relocations
Libya commanders in Brussels for migration talks
Boarding procedure to deport a migrant from Italy to Nigeria. (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Tags

MigrationInvestigationsInvestigation
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections