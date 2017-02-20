Ad
euobserver
"Romanians understood what is the role of the people in a democracy, and that we can't rely on the European Union or public institutions," said an anti-corruption expert. (Photo: Reuters/Alex Fraser)

Analysis

Why Romania erupted in protest

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

In recent weeks hundreds of thousands of Romanians poured out to the streets to stop what they had seen as corrupt politicians trying to get away with more corruption.

Not since the revolution in 1989 that overthrew communism have Romanians taken to the streets in such large numbers. This time, protesters want to ensure their leaders are held to account and the fight against corruption is continued.

“In a perverse way to see other ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Romania to hold corruption referendum
Romanian protests continue despite government climbdown
"Romanians understood what is the role of the people in a democracy, and that we can't rely on the European Union or public institutions," said an anti-corruption expert. (Photo: Reuters/Alex Fraser)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections