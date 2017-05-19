Ad
euobserver

Lithuania helps gay Chechens flee Russia

Migration
Health & Society
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Lithuania has helped two gay Chechens to escape Russia and said an international effort was underway to protect others.

Linas Linkevicius, the foreign minister of Lithuania, first announced on Wednesday (17 May), the international day against homophobia, that his country had issued visas to two Chechens who had been persecuted on the basis of their sexual orientation.

He told EUobserver on Friday that governments, EU institutions and other international bodies were currently lo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationHealth & Society

Related articles

EP chief faces questions after homophobic 'summit'
Malta to push for LGBTI rights in troubled times
Most EU states drifted backward on gay rights
Liberals denounce EU parliament's 'anti-gay' bill

Tags

MigrationHealth & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections