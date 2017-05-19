Lithuania helps gay Chechens flee Russia

Lithuania has helped two gay Chechens to escape Russia and said an international effort was underway to protect others.

Linas Linkevicius, the foreign minister of Lithuania, first announced on Wednesday (17 May), the international day against homophobia, that his country had issued visas to two Chechens who had been persecuted on the basis of their sexual orientation.

He told EUobserver on Friday that governments, EU institutions and other international bodies were currently lo...