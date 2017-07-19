Poland's 'July coup' and what it means for the judiciary

The Polish judicial system is going through some shock therapy, with changes that critics and the EU say violate the constitution and threaten the independence and impartiality of the Polish judiciary.
In what many have been calling the "July coup on democracy", there have been streams of accusations directed towards the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS).
On Tuesday (18 July), the Polish parliament proceeded with the reform of the Supreme Court Act. This came without proper cons...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here