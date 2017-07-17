Juncker: Death penalty will end Turkey's EU bid

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has warned against Turkey reimposing the death penalty.

Juncker in Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper has said the move would "slam the door to EU membership."

The comments follow statements over the weekend by Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that he would not hesitate to introduce capital punishment should the parliament back it.

Erdogan, addressing crowds in Istanbul on Saturday (15 July) to mark the one year an...