euobserver
Relations between Erdogan and the EU remain fraught (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Juncker: Death penalty will end Turkey's EU bid

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has warned against Turkey reimposing the death penalty.

Juncker in Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper has said the move would "slam the door to EU membership."

The comments follow statements over the weekend by Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that he would not hesitate to introduce capital punishment should the parliament back it.

Erdogan, addressing crowds in Istanbul on Saturday (15 July) to mark the one year an...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

