euobserver
The European Union pavilion at the Bonn climate conference (Photo: European Commission)

Germany slams Dutch call for more ambitious EU climate goal

by Peter Teffer, Bonn,

Germany's outgoing environment minister said on Friday (17 November) that a Dutch proposal to increase the EU's emissions reduction target to 55 percent was "unrealistic".

"I don't think that the European Union will be capable of achieving this," minister Barbara Hendricks told this website at a press conference in Bonn, on the final day of international climate talks.

She spoke a day after newly-appointed Dutch minister for economic affairs and climate, Eric Wiebes, came to Bonn ...

