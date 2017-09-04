Britain to defend Nordic and Baltic states from Russia

Britain has declared that it will help to protect Nordic and Baltic states from Russia after Brexit.
British foreign secretary Boris Johnson said in a statement on Monday (4 September) the UK was a "reassuring presence" for allies facing "Russian antagonism".
He said the fact British soldiers had been sent to Estonia as part of a Nato force to deter Russia was "a firm demonstration that Britain will always stand by its allies in the face of outside aggression, and a message to ot...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.