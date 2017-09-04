Ad
euobserver
Nordic defence ministers often meet in the format of NORDEFCO. (Photo: EUobserver)

Britain to defend Nordic and Baltic states from Russia

EU & the World
Nordics
by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Britain has declared that it will help to protect Nordic and Baltic states from Russia after Brexit.

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson said in a statement on Monday (4 September) the UK was a "reassuring presence" for allies facing "Russian antagonism".

He said the fact British soldiers had been sent to Estonia as part of a Nato force to deter Russia was "a firm demonstration that Britain will always stand by its allies in the face of outside aggression, and a message to ot...

