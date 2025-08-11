EU demands Israel amend restrictive new law on NGOs

A group of foreign ministers along with the EU's foreign policy chief have demanded Israel not crack down on international NGOs working on Palestinian issues.

A joint-statement issued over the weekend warned against Israel's recent registration system of international humanitarian organisations.

The critics say it would force NGO staff to leave Israel by next month — widening the gap of critical aid needed in Gaza and elsewhere in occupied Palestinian territories.

"Their exclusion would be an egregious signal," said the statement, signed by ministers from Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom and the EU.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination Of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) last week also sounded the alarm.

It said Israel is requiring NGOs share sensitive personal information about their Palestinian employees or face termination of their humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

"Unless urgent action is taken, humanitarian organisations warn that most international NGO partners could be de-registered by 9 September or sooner — forcing them to withdraw all international staff," it said.

The requirement is one of a series of newly-imposed restrictions on international NGOs, which also include possible repercussions for publicly criticising the policies and practices of the Israeli government.

"Already, NGOs that are not registered under the new system are prohibited from sending any supplies to Gaza," it said.

Dozens of aid organisations in May also spoke out against the new rules.

A statement issued at the time by the Norwegian Refugee Council says the rules aim to assert control over independent humanitarian operations and further cement Israeli control and de facto annexation of the occupied Palestinian territory.

While NGOs already registered in Israel may face de-registration, new applicants can risk rejection if any of their staff had expressed support for accountability of Israel's international law violations.

A spokesperson from the European Commission has yet to respond, as of publication, on how the new law could impact NGOs it helps finance in the area.





