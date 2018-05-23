Ad
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg came to Brussels to answer questions from MEPs - but was able to dodge many of them because of the format chosen for the debate (Photo: European Parliament)

EUobserved

Feeble EU format deflates Zuckerberg 'hearing'

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent two hours in a hearing with US senators last month, he quipped that he would be fine to continue without a break.

But he was not keen to stay much longer than agreed when he met members of the European Parliament on Tuesday (22 May) in Brussels.

"I want to be sensitive to time because we are 15 minutes over," he said, after answering questions for less than half an hour.

When Zuckerberg said he felt he had answered most questions, some...

