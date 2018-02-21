We are not (yet) one people

This is how revolutions started in the early days: the slogan "No taxation without representation" was the starting point for the 'Boston Tea Party' of 1773, the revolt of the inhabitants of the North American colonies against the British crown, which led to the independence of the USA.

Since then, this is the core of Western democracies: he who pays the piper, calls the tune. The people and their representatives decide how much the state can collect and what it can spend it on. The gov...