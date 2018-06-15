Catalonia diplomats back in action abroad

Almost two weeks after direct rule from Madrid ended, the Catalan regional government is back on the diplomatic scene - but this time more cautiously.

Catalan representations will soon be reopened in Washington, London, Berlin, Rome and Geneva, and in Paris, Lisbon and northern Europe in the next two or three months, the new regional minister for foreign affairs Ernest Maragall announced on Thursday (14 June).

At a press conference symbolically held at the Catalan representation...