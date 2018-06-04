NGO testing omitted from new Dieselgate legislation

Environmental non-governmental organisations are disappointed with the final piece of legislation aimed at preventing a repeat of the diesel emissions scandal known as Dieselgate.
The regulation was approved at the end of May by a Brussels-based committee of experts from member states, with 23 votes in favour – three member states abstained, while two did not show up.
It is the fourth of a quartet of regulations that was needed to establish a so-called Real Driving Emissions test....
