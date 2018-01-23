Berlusconi in Brussels on pre-election charm offensive

Seven years after he resigned as a prime minister after the Italian debt crisis threatened the eurozone, Silvio Berlusconi went to Brussels this week presenting himself as an element of political stability for Italy and Europe - ahead of Italy's general election on March 4.

On Monday and Tuesday (22-23 January), the 81-year old ex-prime minister met leading figures from his centre-right European People's Party, including the the president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker a...