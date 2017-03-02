Germany and France endorse multi-speed Europe

Germany and France will push for a multi-speed EU, in which some countries integrate more deeply than others, at a summit in Rome later this month.

"We must find means to better take into account member states' different levels of ambitions so that Europe can better address the expectations of all European citizens," the countries' foreign affairs ministers said in a joint statement on Wednesday (1 March).

Sigmar Gabriel and Jean-Marc Ayrault said that should be done "without call...