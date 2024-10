European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has only met four lobbyists so far in 2018, according to the commission's official register.

While this is already one more than the entire last year, it seems to be part of a downward trend.

Juncker met 28 "organisations and self-employed individuals" in 2015, 16 in 2016, and three in 2017.

Juncker's spokesw...