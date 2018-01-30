Ad
euobserver
Commissioners, ministers and negotiators gathered in the Commission's Berlaymont building on Tuesday (Photo: European Commission)

EU in push to seal Latin American trade deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Top officials from the EU and the Mercosur countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay were meeting on Tuesday (30 January) in Brussels to give a political push to reaching a trade deal in the face of increasing US protectionism.

Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem and agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan were meeting with ministers from the four countries in an effort to make political compromises and let negotiators work out the details in the coming days and weeks.

A...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

