Macron vows law against fake news

French president Emmanuel Macron is seeking to give authorities powers to remove or block social media content deemed as fake news during election seasons.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (3 January), Macron said the plan is needed to protect liberal democracies following Russian-led attempts to thwart his own presidential campaign last year.
"There will be increased transparency requirements for internet platforms regarding sponsored content, with the aim of making public the ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
