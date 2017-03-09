Parliament to defang EU copyright reform

The European Parliament looks set to bury the centrepieces of the European Commission's copyright reform.

According to a leaked report seen by EUobserver, the Maltese centre-right deputy and rapporteur Therese Comodini Cachia will suggest to scrap plans for extra rights to news websites and the music industry.

The "publisher's right" would have forced Facebook, Google, and their smaller competitors to pay for headlines and article snippets they shared on their platforms.

P...