euobserver
"If the Scottish government's position is not accepted, a referendum becomes very likely," said Alex Salmond. (Photo: SNP/Flickr)

Interview

Former Scottish leader warns of pre-Brexit independence vote

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Scottish nationalist government is ready to organise an independence referendum even before a Brexit deal is reached, if Scotland gets no special status to maintain links with the EU, Scotland's former first minister has said.

"If Scotland was faced with a choice of Brexiting with the UK or remaining in the European context as an independent country, then you'd want to give people that choice before Brexit taking effect," Alex Salmond told EUobserver as the Scottish government prepa...

