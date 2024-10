First summit THIS WEEK for Italy's new PM

This week, Italy's new prime minister will attend his first EU summit.

However, Paolo Gentiloni is no stranger to Brussels or the topics that EU leaders will discuss on Thursday (15 December).

Before he was asked on Sunday (11 December) by the Italian president to form a new government to succeed outgoing PM Matteo Renzi, Gentiloni had been Renzi's foreign minister since October 2014, during Italy's rotating presidency of...