EU condemns Russian attack on last real pollster

The EU foreign service has urged Russia to reconsider its listing of Levada, the country’s only independent pollster, as an “agent” of foreign powers.

It said in a statement on Tuesday (6 September): “We call once again on the Russian authorities to reconsider their decisions on branding Russian NGOs as ‘foreign agents’, which is clearly aimed at restricting their independence and threatening their very existence”.

It described the listing as part of broader “restrictions on inde...