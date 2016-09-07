Ad
Moscow: Levada's Gudkov said the listing marks "the return of totalitarianism" (Photo: Jay Springett)

EU condemns Russian attack on last real pollster

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU foreign service has urged Russia to reconsider its listing of Levada, the country’s only independent pollster, as an “agent” of foreign powers.

It said in a statement on Tuesday (6 September): “We call once again on the Russian authorities to reconsider their decisions on branding Russian NGOs as ‘foreign agents’, which is clearly aimed at restricting their independence and threatening their very existence”.

It described the listing as part of broader “restrictions on inde...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Moscow: Levada's Gudkov said the listing marks "the return of totalitarianism" (Photo: Jay Springett)

