UK gets top security role in EU commission

Britain has been handed a top security role at the European Commission despite its patchy participation in the field of justice and home affairs at the EU level.

UK's Julian King is now set to become the EU commissioner designate in charge of the "security union".

If confirmed, he will be tasked to help tackle terrorism and other security threats like cybercrime and radicalisation throughout the EU.

His portfolio was announced on Tuesday (2 August) by EU commission presiden...