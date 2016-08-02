Ad
Juncker wants UK's Julian King to take charge of security in the EU as a new EU commissioner (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

UK gets top security role in EU commission

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Britain has been handed a top security role at the European Commission despite its patchy participation in the field of justice and home affairs at the EU level.

UK's Julian King is now set to become the EU commissioner designate in charge of the "security union".

If confirmed, he will be tasked to help tackle terrorism and other security threats like cybercrime and radicalisation throughout the EU.

His portfolio was announced on Tuesday (2 August) by EU commission presiden...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

